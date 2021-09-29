STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-vehicle charging stations across Kerala by November

By November, all 14 districts in state will have electric vehicle charging stations. A power ministry official said work on 56 charging stations are progressing.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: By November, all 14 districts in state will have electric vehicle charging stations. A power ministry official said work on 56 charging stations are progressing. Out of these, 40 would be completed by November. Three charging stations by ANERT would also be launched during the same time.

Last November, the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEB) launched six electric vehicle charging stations. Three more charging stations were launched since the second Pinarayi government took charge.
All electric cars, auto rickshaws and two wheelers can be charged through at these charging stations. Efforts are on to install charging points attached to electric poles as a pilot project across the state in October. 

“Ten charging points will be installed in Kozhikode which has the most number of e-auto rickshaws. After evaluating the performance, the pilot project will be replicated across the state,” said an official.

The government has so far provided 30 electric vehicles on lease to various government institutions under the Carbon Neutral Governance project. The power department is aiming to provide another 20 electric vehicles by November. The Energy Management Centre has launched a year-long ‘Go Electric’ campaign which will help the public buy electric two-wheelers at a rate less than the market.

