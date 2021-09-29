Kerala cabinet gives nod to hold socio-economic survey among forward communities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday gave sanction to hold a socio-economic survey among forward communities in Kerala to assess the financial and social status of the families. The Commission for Economically Backward Classes will hold the survey with the cooperation of the Kudumbshree by profiling five economically backward families in each ward in grama panchayats, municipalities and corporations in the state. A sum of Rs 75,67,090 has been sanctioned for the survey.

The socio-economic survey among forward communities is a long-pending demand. Though the state government had given administrative sanction for the survey around a year ago, it didn’t start due to various reasons. The scope of the survey includes studying the issues faced by the economically backward sections in the forward communities and recommending welfare measures for their well being. The survey assumes significance in the backdrop of the state government notifying the 164 forward communities of Kerala a few months ago.

Other cabinet decisions

Police verification is required for postings in aided educational institutions, public sector units, welfare boards, development authorities, cooperative institutions and Devaswom Boards.

The verification of employees has to be conducted in three months after joining the service. The institutions concerned should amend the laws/statute/rules/bylaws in three months to this effect.

A total of 46.6241 ha land including 41.7633 ha revenue land and 4.8608 ha surplus land of Land Board at Kalyad village in Iratti will be handed over to International Research Institute of Ayurveda (IRIA) in Kannur.

The staff pattern in State Institute of Hospitality Management will be revised as per the guidelines of National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.