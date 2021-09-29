STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala cabinet gives nod to hold socio-economic survey among forward communities

The survey assumes significance in the backdrop of the state government notifying the 164 forward communities of Kerala a few months ago

Published: 29th September 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday gave sanction to hold a socio-economic survey among forward communities in Kerala to assess the financial and social status of the families. The Commission for Economically Backward Classes will hold the survey with the cooperation of the Kudumbshree by profiling five economically backward families in each ward in grama panchayats, municipalities and corporations in the state. A sum of Rs 75,67,090 has been sanctioned for the survey.

The socio-economic survey among forward communities is a long-pending demand. Though the state government had given administrative sanction for the survey around a year ago, it didn’t start due to various reasons. The scope of the survey includes studying the issues faced by the economically backward sections in the forward communities and recommending welfare measures for their well being. The survey assumes significance in the backdrop of the state government notifying the 164 forward communities of Kerala a few months ago.

Other cabinet decisions

Police verification is required for postings in aided educational institutions, public sector units, welfare boards, development authorities, cooperative institutions and Devaswom Boards.

The verification of employees has to be conducted in three months after joining the service. The institutions concerned should amend the laws/statute/rules/bylaws in three months to this effect.

A total of 46.6241 ha land including 41.7633 ha revenue land and 4.8608 ha surplus land of Land Board at Kalyad village in Iratti will be handed over to International Research Institute of Ayurveda (IRIA) in Kannur.

The staff pattern in State Institute of Hospitality Management will be revised as per the guidelines of National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economically backward Forward community
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp