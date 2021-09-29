STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC dismisses petitions against border entry curbs

The Karnataka government said the demands were beyond the territorial jurisdiction of the Kerala High Court and hence the petition should be dismissed.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petitions seeking a directive to the Karnataka government to reopen its borders and allow entry to people from Kerala who possess vaccination certificate of at least one dose. The petitioners, Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf and Manjeshwar native K R Jayananda, said people in Kasaragod mainly depended on Mangaluru city as it was just 15km away from the border town.

The July 31 order of the Karnataka government had deprived daily commuters from Kerala, including labourers, employees and students studying at medical colleges in Mangaluru, of their right to travel. The petitioners also sought a directive against insisting on an RT-PCR negative certificate for entering Karnataka.

The Karnataka government said the demands were beyond the territorial jurisdiction of the Kerala High Court and hence the petition should be dismissed. It said it had passed the order to regulate and restrict people’s movements within Karnataka and it was implemented only within the state. “The temporary measures are essential to contain the spread of Covid pandemic.

The requirements mentioned in the circular protect the fundamental right to life and health of people living in Karnataka and across the country,” it said.The court said the cause of the action mentioned in the Karnataka government’s circulars would not arise in Kerala.

