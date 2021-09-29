STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC orders extension of parole of prisoners released in Kerala amid COVID-19 pandemic

The state government had earlier issued orders asking convicts on parole to return to jail by September 26. Only about one-third of the convicts had returned after the deadline.

The apex court gave the directive taking into consideration the existing Covid scenario in the state (Representational photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court has ordered the state government to extend the parole period of convicts who were released to decongest prisons in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
The state government had earlier issued orders asking convicts on parole to return to jail by September 26. However, one of the inmates of Nettukaltheri open prison had approached the Supreme Court against the order following which the apex court came up with the new directive.

The apex court gave the directive taking into consideration the existing Covid scenario in the state. Only about one-third of the convicts had returned to prisons after the deadline. The apex court said the state government can take a decision on those who had returned.

Regarding the inmates, who were released on bail, the state government's counsel informed the court that their deadline to return to prisons has been extended till October 30. The court observed that differential treatment of those on bail and parole cannot be allowed.

