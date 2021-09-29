STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Select higher educational institutions to be upgraded

The government will take steps to upgrade select higher educational institutions into institutes of technical excellence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Published: 29th September 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will take steps to upgrade select higher educational institutions into institutes of technical excellence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating a two-day workshop on empowering higher education that began here on Tuesday. The workshop is being organised by the higher education department in association with the Kerala State Higher Education Council. 

The government is planning to set up 30 centres of excellence which will begin functioning as inter-university autonomous institutions, the Chief Minister said. He said ‘earn by learn’ programme should be implemented so that students get income while pursuing their studies.“Incubation centres and startups should be set up so that students who complete various courses can become job creators,” he said.

