Kerala Assembly session beginning on October 4 to focus on passing bills to replace ordinances

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third session of the 15th Legislative Assembly will begin here on Monday (October 4), said speaker M B Rajesh. As per the calendar of the assembly, the 24-day session will be dedicated for legislation and will conclude on November 12. Of the 24 days, 19 have been earmarked for legislation, four for unofficial listings and one for discussion on supplementary demand for grants.

The state government has issued as many as 45 ordinances at various points of time. Due to the Covid outbreak, the assembly couldn’t pass the bills as the sessions were curtailed. Following this, a member had last time raised the matter of issuing ordinances without going for legislation in the assembly through a point of order. While replying to the order, the Speaker then clarified that an exclusive session would be convened to introduce bills to replace the ordinances and pass them after the discussion.

The launching of the e-Niyamasabha project which introduces the concept of paperless legislative assembly will be held on November 1. Since there is a drop in the number of Covid cases, restricted entry of visitors in the visitors gallery of the assembly would be considered. As part of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, special seminars, discussions, and conferences would be organised

for school and college students, youth and women under the aegis of the Kerala Assembly.