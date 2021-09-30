Kerala women held for showing 'fake' RTPCR papers still in UP jail

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Three women, who were arrested by Uttar Pradesh police for trying to get entry to a jail by allegedly producing fake RTPCR certificates on September 26, are still in prison as their bail plea was not considered on Wednesday.

Naseema, Muhsina, Kunhalima and Soujath are relatives of PFI activists Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan who were arrested for an alleged terror plot in UP in February 2021. Ansad is from Pathanamthitta and Firoz is from Vadakara.

The women had gone to the Lucknow jail to see the duo. According to the police, the women came with fake RTPCR certificates to prove that they were Covid negative.

According to reports, police found out that only one RTPCR test was done in a lab in Delhi and the other three certificates were fabricated. The women were handed over to the Gossainganj police station after a case was registered against them.

The fourth woman Soujath was let off and she arrived in Kerala while the other three were remanded to judicial custody. The bail plea was to come up before the court on Wednesday, but it was deferred.

PFI protest

Meanwhile, the PFI said that the relatives of the activists were arrested in a fabricated case. In a statement issued here, PFI state general secretary A Abdul Sathar said the relatives were denied permission on the first day of their arrival in Lucknow.

They approached the jail authorities again on the next day. But a false case was foisted against them for producing RTPCR certificates whose validity had expired, Sathar said.

Alleging a conspiracy behind the incident, Sathar said Uttar Pradesh has become a place where even visiting relatives in jail is considered a crime.