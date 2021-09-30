STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mystery shrouds man's accidental death in Kerala's Ettumanoor; case registered 

According to the police, the auto overturned when the driver lost control over his vehicle. As per the CCTV visuals, Binu was trapped under the vehicle after the accident.

Published: 30th September 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Ettumanoor police have registered a case in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man, who was trapped under an auto-rickshaw he was travelling in near Kottayam on Wednesday night. The man, identified as Binu of Puthenpurackal house, Athirampuzha, died later. 

The accident took place at around 12.10 AM at Central Junction in Ettumanoor town. According to the police, the auto overturned when the driver lost control over his vehicle. As per the CCTV visuals, Binu was trapped under the vehicle after the accident. With the help of locals, he was rescued and was seen having an altercation with the auto driver Noufal who left the spot. 

Binu, who is suspected to have suffered internal injuries in the accident, succumbed later. 

The locals informed the police who arrived at the spot to investigate the matter. As per the initial reports from the police, Binu and Noufal had consumed alcohol before coming to Ettumanoor. This led the cops to suspect something fishy behind the incident. 
 

