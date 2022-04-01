Bid to collect funds for CPM, says Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the cabinet approved the new liquor policy, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Thursday said the LDF government’s ploy is to start bars in an indiscriminate manner. He said the new distilleries and breweries which were stalled due to the bar bribery scam have now returned like “old wine in a new bottle”.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran alleged that the new bar policy is to garner funds for the CPM and the LDF government. Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran lashed out at the government for the liquor policy. Satheesan said the LDF is demonstrating its haughtiness after coming back to power by sanctioning new distilleries and breweries. He recalled that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had come out strongly against the decision of the UDF government led by Oommen Chandy when he gave sanctions to five-star hotels to start bars.

“Then, Pinarayi, who was the CPM state secretary, in his Facebook post had sought Oommen Chandy’s views on whether the latest move sanctioning the five-star hotels to start bars would help bring in prohibition. Their slogan, ‘LDF will come, everything will be alright’ in Kerala, has now proved “right”,” said Satheesan.

Sudhakaran warned that the new policy will herald a disaster citing the LDF government’s proposal to serve liquor in ‘specially designated areas’ within IT parks which has been a long-pending demand from the IT sector. “The youths working in the IT sector will be attracted to liquor as they are already working late night. They will become slaves to alcohol,” said Sudhakaran.

Sudheeran shot off a letter to Pinarayi urging him to roll back the new liquor policy. Recalling the spurt in number of murders under the influence of alcohol, Sudheeran urged Pinarayi to bring in new policies and steps to discourage the use of alcohol.