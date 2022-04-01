STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress launches protest against fuel price hike

The state Congress leadership held the protest following the Central leadership’s directive which will see a week-long protest demanding rollback of fuel prices.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Congress’ protest against fuel price hike reverberated across the state on Thursday. The state Congress leadership held the protest following the Central leadership’s directive which will see a week-long protest demanding rollback of fuel prices.

When the Centre increased prices of petrol and diesel nine times in the last 10 days, the Central Congress leadership had sent out a directive to all state Congress committees to hold a week-long protest. This is the second phase of the countrywide protest. Congress workers held protests in front of their homes and party offices with gas cylinders where they laid wreaths on it.

The party workers and leaders shouted the slogan “country without price hike.” The state would also see further protests on April 4 and April 7 under the aegis of the district Congress committees and the state Congress leadership, respectively.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran took part in the protest with his family in Kannur. He said that the lives of common people have been affected badly ever since the Centre went on increasing fuel prices. 

Chandy flays Centre
Congress leader Oommen Chandy who inaugurated the protest at Indira Bhavan said that over the past eight years of Modi rule, the Centre had collected I26 lakh crore from petroleum tax alone. Inaugurating Mahila Congress district committee’s protest, Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded that the excess fuel tax of 25% collected by the government be given to KSRTC, private buses, fishermen and autorickshaw and taxi drivers under subsidy which would have prevented a bus fare hike.

