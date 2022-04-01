Fissures in Left over Kerala's liquor policy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could pose a new headache to the Left government, CPI-affiliated trade union AITUC has come out against the government’s new liquor policy. The AITUC leadership has recorded its strong protest against the new policy which, according to the trade union, has fully ignored the traditional toddy industry and will promote foreign liquor outlets.

Terming it a major deviation from the Left policy, senior CPI leader and AITUC general secretary K P Rajendran has urged the government to review the same. He also took strong exception to the decision to serve liquor in specially designated areas within IT parks. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rajendran said the Left government stands for abstinence from liquor. Hence, efforts should be made to stop people from liquor addiction and that requires a reduction in the number of outlets. However, in this case, more outlets are being opened, he quipped.

The trade union leader also criticised the policy for lack of measures to support the toddy industry. The closed-down toddy shops should be opened and the social distance regulations done away with, he said. “Currently there are no trade unions in the IT sector. Giving permission to open pubs and foreign liquor outlets in IT parks will have far-reaching consequences,” Rajendran warned, urging the government to review its liquor policy. Such public criticism by AITUC could create problems for the Left government in future.

Noticeably, when the liquor policy came up before the cabinet for approval, the CPI ministers had not raised any objection. In a way, the government faced a similar situation after the cabinet had given its nod for Lok Ayukta ordinance.