Kerala: Historysheeter killed in revenge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 25-year-old historysheeter was mowed down by a three-member group using a car near Chackai in the wee hours of Thursday. The police had initially considered the case as a road accident, but after verifying the history of the deceased, Sumesh, a detailed probe was ordered. During the probe, it emerged that Sumesh’s was a murder and the car was made to crash into the bike by the group in an act of revenge.

“The trio had a fight with Sumesh inside a bar at Eanchakkal. When Sumesh was travelling on a bike, the three decided to exact vengeance and hit the bike with their car. Sumesh died on the spot,” Shankhumukham Assistant Commissioner D K Prithviraj said. Sumesh was a resident of Eanchakkal and had several criminal cases registered against him. He was an accused in the sensational 2014 murder of dreaded goon Karali Anoop.

The police, however, maintained that the murder has got nothing to do with 2014 case. Sumesh’s friend Sooraj, who was riding the bike, sustained injuries. He is undergoing treatment. “The youths, who were in the car, have been taken into custody and their arrests will be recorded on Friday, “ the assistant commissioner added. The police sources, meanwhile, said two of the detained men were from Palode, while the third one was from Kattakada.

The group had travelled to the city to visit the wife of one of the men, who was hospitalised for delivery. After visiting the hospital, the trio had gone to the bar where a fight broke out between them and Sumesh. The police sources said Sumesh beat up the three youths badly and left the bar with his friend on a bike. The trio followed them in their car and rammed him from behind, resulting in the death.

The police had initially treated it as an accident case. Later, after ascertaining the background of Sumesh, they decided to revisit the case. The youths were detained and questioned, while the CCTV visuals were checked. The statements of those who were in the bar were also recorded. The information collated from various corners suggested that it was not a road accident, but murder.

In 2019, an auto driver named Vipin was brutally hacked to death near Anayara. Vipin was another accused in Karali Anoop murder case. The police had then also claimed that the murder was a fallout of a drunken brawl and not a retaliation for Anoop’s killing.