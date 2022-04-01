Neyyar, Peppara ESZ notification triggers protests

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The draft notification issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change declaring 70.906 sqkm of human habitations around Neyyar and Peppara wildlife sanctuaries as eco sensitive zone (ESZ) has triggered protests in three panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram district.

As per the notification issued on March 25, the ESZ extends up to 2.72km inside human habitations on the sanctuary’s eastern side. It will restrict development and commercial activities in Amboori, Kallikkad and Kuttichal panchayats and affect the lives of around 11,500 families. The farmers have formed an action council demanding to redraw the ESZ. Peppara dam, which serves as the drinking water resource of the capital city, also falls under the ESZ. The declaration may also upset the government’s plan to increase the dam’s storage capacity by raising its height.

However, Thiruvananthapuram wildlife warden I S Suresh Babu said the project to increase Peppara dam’s height will not be affected as it is related to drinking water. “The affected people can file appeal within 60 days. It will be sent to an expert committee which will study the objections before finalising the ESZ,” he said.

Around 17,500 acres of agricultural land have been brought under the ESZ. As many as 10 of the 13 wards in Amboori panchayat, eight of the 13 wards in Kallikkad panchayat and four of the 14 wards in Kuttichal panchayat will be included in the ESZ. Even the towns of Amboori and Kallikkad will fall under the zone. As per the notification, mining, quarrying and setting up of crusher units, industries causing pollution, hydroelectric projects, waste disposal and incinerators, livestock and poultry farms, wood-based industries, storage of explosives and brick kilns are prohibited in the ESZ.

Hotels and resorts, construction activities, small scale industries, tree felling, forest produce collection, widening of existing roads, tourism activities, vehicular traffic during night too will be restricted. “The MoEF is in the process of issuing notifications declaring ESZ around 23 wildlife sanctuaries, which will affect the livelihood of thousands of farmers. This will lead to restrictions on farming for commercial purposes,” said Kerala Independent Farmers Association chairman Alex Ozhukayil.

Amboori panchayat vice-president Thomas Mangalasseri said: “We’ve decided to hold an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the ESZ. The panchayat has already submitted a memorandum to the wildlife warden seeking to avoid human habitations. Around 5,000 families in the panchayat will be affected. We will oppose the move.”

Kallikkad panchayat president Pantha Sreekumar said: “As per the notification, the ESZ will extend up to 2.70km from forest boundary. A major portion of the panchayat will come under the zone. These panchayats are thickly populated and restrictions on commercial activities will devastate our lives. Tourism activities at Neyyar dam and Kottur elephant rehabilitation centre too will be affected.”

“There are 593 tribal families in our panchayat and restrictions on collecting forest produce will deny them livelihood. There is a model residential school with 400 students and the education minister has promised to sanction a school for us. We will approach the government seeking to remove human habitations from the ESZ,” said Kuttichal panchayat president G Manikandan.