Quash FIR or order CBI probe, Dileep urges Kerala HC. Not required, says govt

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday reserved its order on actor Dileep’s petition seeking to quash the FIR against him in the conspiracy to murder officers probing the 2017 actor assault case. In the petition, Dileep sought a CBI probe if the FIR couldn’t be quashed. However, the state government said investigation by the Central agency was not necessary as there was no allegation that the crime branch probe was biased and prejudiced.

When the court asked whether the final report would be filed within a week, when it pronounces the verdict on Dileep’s petition, the prosecution replied in the negative, saying examination of a large amount of material, including that of the accused persons’ mobile phones, was still left.

During the hearing, the prosecution said the crime branch was proceeding in the case with an open mind, examining all the possibilities. “Every material collected is tested and retested for veracity. It’s nothing like the narrative by the petitioner,” submitted T A Shaji, Director General of Prosecution.

Not like I went to his house for tea: Ranjith on sharing dais with Dileep

Kochi: Filmmaker Ranjith courted controversy on Thursday after he shared the dais with actor Dileep, who is an accused in the 2017 actor assault case, during a function in Kochi. The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), of which Dileep is president, had organised the function to honour Ranjith for being appointed the chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) and Madhupal for becoming the chairman of the Kerala State Welfare Board. Defending his actions later, Ranjith said it was not like he had gone to Dileep’s house for tea.

“I attended the function after FEUOK invited me,” said Ranjith. He also wondered: “If I board a flight and find Dileep on it, should I jump off the plane?” He said though he represents the government, there was no restriction on him maintaining relations with those associated with the film industry. “And I will continue to maintain those ties,” he said. This was the first time Ranjith shared the dais with Dileep after taking over as KSCA chairman. At the event, Dileep lauded the director and said he possessed the ability and personality to head KSCA.

Ranjith told the attendees that he had informed the government of the issues faced by theatre owners. Madhupal said he would always stand with the film industry and those associated with it. Recently, Ranjith was in the news after he invited actor Bhavana for the inauguration of the International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram. While Bhavana’s presence at IFFK was praised by all, many had recalled Ranjith’s visit to Dileep when the latter was lodged in Aluva sub-jail in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the FEUOK general body meeting is under way to decide on various matters, including amending its bylaws.