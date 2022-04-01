STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Spiritual leader lands in trouble for sending obscene messages to woman

The woman alleged that Swaroopanath sent several obscene messages, videos and photographs to her mobile phone between January 29 and March 8.

Published: 01st April 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purposes

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: A self-proclaimed Hindu spiritual leader who was in the news for approaching courts seeking Muslim women’s entry into mosques has been booked for allegedly sending obscene messages and videos to a woman.  

Swami Dhathatreya Sai Swaroopanath, 46, of Peroorkada, who also claims to be the state president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Kerala, was booked following preliminary inquiry conducted on the complaint of a 36-year-old woman from Thoppumpady. 

The woman alleged that Swaroopanath sent several obscene messages, videos and photographs to her mobile phone between January 29 and March 8. She also alleged that he threatened to kill her husband who questioned his act. 

The Thoppumpady police registered the case on March 10. Meanwhile, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Kerala, has clarified that Swaroopanath was no longer with the organisation. 

“We have received several complaints against him. Earlier, he used to associate with our organisation. He was expelled months ago and, at present, has no role in the organisation,” said state president Kishan C J.
The police said Swaroopanath will be summoned for questioning. It is learnt Swaroopanath has moved a local court for anticipatory bail. 

Moved SC for women’s entry into mosques
Swami Dhathatreya Sai Swaroopanath had been in the news for approaching courts seeking Muslim women’s entry into mosques for offering prayers The High Court had rejected his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for directing the Centre to issue an order in this regard, calling it a publicity stunt. Though Swaroopanath moved the Supreme Court against the HC, the SC too rejected his plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp