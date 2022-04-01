Spiritual leader lands in trouble for sending obscene messages to woman

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A self-proclaimed Hindu spiritual leader who was in the news for approaching courts seeking Muslim women’s entry into mosques has been booked for allegedly sending obscene messages and videos to a woman.

Swami Dhathatreya Sai Swaroopanath, 46, of Peroorkada, who also claims to be the state president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Kerala, was booked following preliminary inquiry conducted on the complaint of a 36-year-old woman from Thoppumpady.

The woman alleged that Swaroopanath sent several obscene messages, videos and photographs to her mobile phone between January 29 and March 8. She also alleged that he threatened to kill her husband who questioned his act.

The Thoppumpady police registered the case on March 10. Meanwhile, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Kerala, has clarified that Swaroopanath was no longer with the organisation.

“We have received several complaints against him. Earlier, he used to associate with our organisation. He was expelled months ago and, at present, has no role in the organisation,” said state president Kishan C J.

The police said Swaroopanath will be summoned for questioning. It is learnt Swaroopanath has moved a local court for anticipatory bail.

Moved SC for women’s entry into mosques

Swami Dhathatreya Sai Swaroopanath had been in the news for approaching courts seeking Muslim women’s entry into mosques for offering prayers The High Court had rejected his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for directing the Centre to issue an order in this regard, calling it a publicity stunt. Though Swaroopanath moved the Supreme Court against the HC, the SC too rejected his plea.