STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Another probe against harassed ex-IPS officer K Radhakrishnan

The agony of ex-IPS officer K Radhakrishnan, who was harassed and denied retirement benefits for not toeing CPM line in the Fazal murder case, is far from over.

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The agony of ex-IPS officer K Radhakrishnan, who was harassed and denied retirement benefits for not toeing CPM line in the Fazal murder case, is far from over. The government has appointed Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta to probe the charges against him, including the alleged bid to protect notorious drug peddler Moorkhan Shaji. 

As per the order, an inquiry revealed that Radhakrishnan while working as Additional Excise Commissioner maintained close ties with peddlers, especially Shaji. This amounted to gross indiscipline, misuse of official powers and dereliction of duty. Radhakrishnan refuted the charges and said he already faced suspension over them

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS officer
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp