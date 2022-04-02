Another probe against harassed ex-IPS officer K Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The agony of ex-IPS officer K Radhakrishnan, who was harassed and denied retirement benefits for not toeing CPM line in the Fazal murder case, is far from over. The government has appointed Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta to probe the charges against him, including the alleged bid to protect notorious drug peddler Moorkhan Shaji.

As per the order, an inquiry revealed that Radhakrishnan while working as Additional Excise Commissioner maintained close ties with peddlers, especially Shaji. This amounted to gross indiscipline, misuse of official powers and dereliction of duty. Radhakrishnan refuted the charges and said he already faced suspension over them