STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dr P Rema, who helped convict nun in Sister Abhaya murder case dies

An ace forensic surgeon, Rema’s expertise helped convict Sr Sephy in the Sr Abhaya murder case when a CBI court began the trial in 2019.

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr P Rema, former head of the forensic department at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, whose finding proved crucial in the Sr Abhaya murder case, died on Friday. The 61-year-old had been facing health problems. She is the wife of actor Jagadish. The couple has two daughters Dr Ramya (professor, Government Medical College, Nagercoil) and Dr Soumya (psychiatrist). Dr Narendran Nayyar and Dr Praveen Panicker are her sons-in-law. 

An ace forensic surgeon, Rema’s expertise helped convict Sr Sephy in the Sr Abhaya murder case when a CBI court began the trial in 2019. It was Rema, then police surgeon in Alappuzha Medical College, who found that Sr Sephy had undergone surgery (hymenoplasty) in a bid to prove that she was a virgin. The finding proved crucial.

“Dr Rema agreed to be a prosecution witness when the trial started in 2019 despite ill health. The court appointed a magistrate to collect her statement from home as her health deteriorated,” said activist Jomon Puthenpurackal, the main litigant in the murder case. The last rites of Dr Rema were held at the Santhikavadam public crematorium at Thycaud here in the evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sister Abhaya murder case
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp