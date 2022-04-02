STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Registration revenue recorded 42% hike in 2021-22

9,26,487 documents registered. At 1,20,143, Malappuram recorded most registrations

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Registration Department fetched record revenue ahead of the hike in fair value of land. The revenue from property registrations in 2021-22 saw an increase of Rs 1301.57 crore than the previous year, i.e., an increase of 42%.

The revised fair value of land came into effect on Friday. A 10 percent hike has been effected in the fair value and the rush has been attributed to the last-minute rush in sub registrar offices to complete pending land deals.

The revenue in 2021-22 was Rs 305.89 crore higher than the budget estimate. The actual collection was Rs 4,431.88 crore as against the budget estimate of Rs 4,125.99 crore. As many as 9,26,487 documents were registered in the just-concluded fiscal. Registration Minister V N Vasavan credited staffers who worked hard amid the pandemic for the achievement.

Busy March for treasuries
Bills and cheques worth Rs 22,000 crore were honoured by state treasuries in March. Payments worth Rs 8,000 crore were made in the last five days of the just-concluded fiscal. Finance Minister K N Balagopal said prudent financial management helped the state make almost all payments. 

“The Plan expenditure neared 100 per cent. The outlay was Rs 20,330 crore and bills worth Rs 19,721.79 crore were passed until Thursday,” he said. LSGs could not submit bills pertaining to the gap fund and the first installment of carryover expenses. Balagopal said the government will consider the proposal to pass these bills at the start of 2022-23. 

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan alleged that the government pushed LSGs in crisis by not honouring their bill payments. “Treasury branches which were supposed to function till Thursday midnight functioned only till 5pm on Wednesday. Bills could not be presented on March 29 and 30 due to the national strike. LSGs could not present bills worth Rs 900 crore, he said.

Toppers

Malappuram recorded the maximum number of property registrations (1,20,143). T’Puram came second with 1,00,717 registrations.

Ernakulam topped in registration revenue in 2021-22with Rs 977.21 crore. T’Puram was second with Rs 572.27 crore.

