STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Private Bill introduced to bring radical changes in governors appointments

Sivadasan moved the bill at a time when the governments in Kerala and  many other states are at loggerheads with their governors.

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOCHI: CPM MP Dr V Sivadasan on Friday introduced a private members’ bill in the Rajya Sabha seeking radical changes in the appointment of governors by amending the Constitution. 

The bill proposed that the governor should be elected by the members of an electoral college consisting of MLAs, elected members of grama panchayats, municipalities and corporations of the state. Sivadasan moved the bill at a time when the governments in Kerala and  many other states are at loggerheads with their governors.

In his statement of objects and reason, Sivasadan said the stature of the office of governor required that the person who holds such a position enjoys the legitimate support of the people. “Seven decades of political evolution demands that the highest offices of the country reflect the spirit of the age,” he said. As per the bill, the election of the governor should be held in “accordance with the system of proportional representation via a single transferable vote.”

The bill also proposed that a governor should hold office for five years. However, the “governor may be removed by a resolution of the state assembly by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the assembly present and voting,” the bill said.

John Brittas moves bill seeking HC bench in T’Puram
T’Puram: The long-pending demand for a permanent High Court bench in Thiruvananthapuram received a shot in the arm when Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas introduced a private members’ bill in the Parliament on Friday. “Citizen’s right of access to justice has been enshrined in the Constitution. Justice at doorstep has been every government’s focus.

Still, nothing has materialised on the demand for a permanent HC bench in Thiruvananthapuram,” he said in the Bill, which proposes to refer cases from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts to the new bench. “It would benefit the government, its servants, institutions and people as they will be able to pursue cases in the HC for significantly lower expenses,” he said.

He also introduced another Bill seeking an amendment to the Constitution to prohibit discrimination on the basis of disability. “In Articles 15 and 16, wherein the Principle of Non-Discrimination is enshrined, disability isn’t specified as a ground, despite discrimination based on disability being rampant now,” he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Dr V Sivadasan Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp