Row over omission of founder president in labour association centenary fete

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The centenary celebrations of Travancore Labour Association (TLA), the first registered trade union in the erstwhile Travancore princely state, and of its leader Vadapuram Bava have landed in controversy with allegations that the organisers forgot the other leaders who were engaged in the formation of the association in Alappuzha in 1922.

Bava was the first general secretary of the association and Dr M K Antony Madatilackal was its president. But those celebrating the centenary forgot Antony’s name. As protest, his well-wishers paid floral tributes at Antony’s tomb at Mar Sleeva Forane Church in Pazhavnagadi here.

Vadapuram Bava

Prof Abraham Arakal, former principal of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, said there is no doubt Bava was one of the founders of the organisation. “However, Antony was the president of the union and a doctor of Alappuzha. He was a classmate of freedom fighter Dr B C Roy and after studies, joined British Navy as a doctor during the first World War. He then went to the UK. He was influenced by the Labour Party there.

He also studied Fabian socialism and trade union movements in Britain, returned to Travancore in 1915 and engaged in trade union activities in Alappuzha. He was the intellectual source of the association. But the organisers forgot his name,” he said.

“He later became a successful industrialist of Travancore with the launch of Mar Thoma Rubber Company. His industrial relations may be the reason his role in the association was ignored,” said Abraham. CPI and Vadapuram Bava Foundation organised events to celebrate the century of the union and its leaders.

Sajeev Janardhanan, president of the foundation, said the Indian Council of Historical Research has decided to include Bava as a freedom fighter. “CPI, which had been keeping a distance from Bava for over 50 years is now celebrating the centenary and trying to paint him as a Communist,” he said.

CPI district secretary T J Anjalose said the organisers mentioned the names of association leaders, but history gave much emphasis to Bava. “We are also planning to publish the history, including the role of Antony and other leaders before the state meet of AITUC this year,” Anjalose said.