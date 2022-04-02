STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sporadic rain brings relief from soaring heat in Kerala

State expected to get rain accompanied by thunder till April 5; dry spell to continue for 2 more weeks, say experts

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:02 AM

Motorists wade through water at Pathadipalam in Kochi after a spell of rain flooded the city on Friday | Albin Mathew

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It rained in most of the districts on Friday, bringing a brief respite to the soaring mercury levels. Moderate rain was received in several parts of the state, except Kasaragod, Malappuram and Thrissur districts. According to the official weather warning, the state is expected to receive rain accompanied by thunder till April 5. However, weather experts are cautious in reading the forecast as this spell of rain may be sporadic in nature and won’t bring relief across the state.

The weather report by India Meteorological Department  said the state received 45% additional rain in March. It also forecast above normal rainfall of 105.1 mm rain in April. The summer so far has been harsher in most parts of the state and it seems likely to worsen in the days to come. The weather experts have confirmed that a better weather condition is at least two weeks away.

The rains in March have mostly been confined to southern districts. “There will be isolated rains for a few days, but the dry spell will continue till mid April. We can expect more rains from then onward and it will provide some respite to the day time temperature,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. He warned that dry spells in between will shoot up the maximum temperature recorded.

The temperature experienced by individuals is higher than what is recorded on the thermometer. Experts have attributed the apparent temperature to the Heat Index, which is a combination of UV radiation, humidity and ambience factors. 

The humidity associated with rains also increases the temperature if the rains are scanty. Humidity level is subjected to the presence of water body in nearby regions and the moisture level in the wind. As a result, even a 36 degree Celsius feels like 40 degree Celsius.

“The state has always experienced the harshest summer till mid-April. There will be minimal trouble if there is more summer rain and the UV index is reduced due to the presence of more clouds. However it is difficult to predict pre-monsoon rains,” said Abhilash S, associate professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences. Cochin University of Science and Technology.

