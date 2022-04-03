STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Don’t be megaphone of anti-development forces, expose them: Pinarayi to media

Says for devpt projects, media should prioritise country’s future instead of highlighting issues

Published: 03rd April 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Calicut Press Club president M Firos Khan share a light moment during the inauguration of the club’s golden jubilee celebration on Saturday. Tourism Minister P A Mo

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Vested interests rise up in arms whenever big projects are announced but media should not become the megaphone of the anti-development forces and expose them instead, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. Media had supported big projects like the Bhilai steel plant and even suggested the priorities for the five-year plans in the period soon after Independence, the CM said. He was speaking after inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the Calicut Press Club here.

While implementing projects that are beneficial to society, media should give priority to the country’s future instead of highlighting the problems. They should not play into the hands of the forces that want to sabotage development, he said. Pinarayi said a perceptible change has occurred after globalisation.“Almost all the mainstream media try to satisfy the capital interests of big corporates. Advertisement has become the most important factor,” said Pinarayi, who added that burning issues concerning common people do not become news for many nowadays.

The chief minister said the media does not realise that in a country where the freedom of people is trampled, there will not be freedom for media either. “Far-right forces are continuously spreading lies and hatred. The media should introspect whether spreading such things is good journalism or not,” he said. Gone are the days when people believed whatever was printed or shown in the visuals. “There is a strong social auditing on media and one cannot be blind to this. Else, the media’s credibility will be in danger,” he said.

It should be examined what is more important, reporting first or reporting the truth. “Those in media should ponder whether the ‘breaking news’ culture has created a situation where there is little time to check even spelling and grammatical mistakes,” he said.

Ministers P A Mohamed Riyas, A K Saseendran and Ahmad Devarkovil, MP MK Raghvan, Mayor Beena Philip, MLA Thottathil Raveendran, KUWJ state president K P Reji and others spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp