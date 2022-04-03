STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Probe to delay pension benefits,: Ex-top cop Radhakrishnan

The Central Administrative Tribunal has served a notice to the state government based on a contempt of court petition filed by Radhakrishnan.

Published: 03rd April 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former IPS officer K Radhakrishnan

Former IPS officer K Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Responding to the decision of the state government to conduct another probe against him, retired IPS officer K Radhakrishnan said it was an attempt to delay the payment of retirement benefits to him.The state government had issued an order on Thursday appointing Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta as the investigation officer to probe the charges against Radhakrishnan, including his links with notorious drug peddler Moorkhan Shaji. 

The CBCID Economic Offences Wing had found in its inquiry that Radhakrishnan had maintained close links with notorious drug peddlers including Moorkhan Shaji while serving as Additional Excise Commissioner from 2012 to 2015. The actions of the officer amounted to gross indiscipline and misuse of official powers and dereliction of duty. The government found that the explanation furnished by the officer was not satisfactory. 

Refuting the charges, Radhakrishnan told TNIE that he was suspended for four-and-a-half years based on the same charges. “Morkhan Shaji was an informer of the Excise Department and we had seized hashish oil worth Rs 6 crore based on the information provided by him. I had tried to streamline the functioning of excise department. These charges are based on a complaint filed by a joint excise commissioner against me. It was dismissed by the Supreme Court,” he said.

The Central Administrative Tribunal has served a notice to the state government based on a contempt of court petition filed by Radhakrishnan.Radhakrishnan says he was tortured and suspended from service for four-and-a-half years by CPM for not toeing the party line while probing the Fazal murder case in 2006.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS officer K Radhakrishnan
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp