STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Purported Maoist posters found in Kerala criticising CM Vijayan

"We are monitoring the situation and have begun investigation," Kozhikode Rural SP Dr A Sreenivas said. He, however, refused to give more details.

Published: 03rd April 2022 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: A few purported handwritten Maoist posters criticising Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the SilverLine railway project were found in Kozhikode district on Sunday, police said.

The Maoist posters, found in Mattikunnu area near Thamarassery in the district, criticised the Left government's SilverLine semi-high speed railway corridor and declared the outlawed outfit's solidarity to the people opposing the project.

The posters, allegedly put up by the CPI Maoists, also termed the state government as "anti-people" and equated the policies of the ruling LDF to that of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Following the appearance of posters, the local police and Kerala Thunderbolts, an elite commando force of the state police, carried out searches in and around the area for gathering information about the Maoists.

"We are monitoring the situation and have begun investigation," Kozhikode Rural SP Dr A Sreenivas told PTI. He, however, refused to give more details.

The posters, allegedly handwritten by the extremists in A-4 size papers, called for a people's agitation against the state government, sources said. They said as many as 17 posters were seen in and around a bus stop shed at Mattikunnu.

This is for the first time that posters in the name of Maoists have appeared criticising the government's SilverLine project.

The state has been witnessing agitations by affected people supported by the Congress-led UDF and the BJP since the K-Rail authorities began erecting yellow pillars, as part of what the government says are surveys to study social impact assessment in residential areas and agricultural lands.

The government has said the 530-km stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be beneficial for future generations, result in economic development, and reduce carbon emissions every year by around 2.8 lakh tonnes.

Starting from the state capital, SilverLine trains would have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Maoist posters Kerala Chief Minister
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp