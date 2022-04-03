STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slogans raised on street should not influence court verdict: Goa Guv PS Sreedharan

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas released the book ‘Niyamam Nizhal Veezhthiya Jeevithangal’ penned by Arun K Dhan.

Published: 03rd April 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Slogans raised on the street should not influence court verdict, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai said on Saturday. Inaugurating a book release function in Kochi on Saturday, he said emotional TV debates and public trial in criminal cases will lead to collapse of rule of law.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas released the book ‘Niyamam Nizhal Veezhthiya Jeevithangal’ penned by Arun K Dhan. Retired DGP R Sreelekha received the first copy. Justice N Nagaresh presided over. In her speech R Sreelekha said the forensic science laboratory should be made an autonomous institution.  “It is easy to manipulate forensic reports. No probe officer will accept lapses in probe. Though I raised the demand many times while serving as DGP, nobody took it seriously,” she said.

