One arrested for newspaper agent's death in Kerala's Adoor

A 44-year-old man was arrested by Adoor police in connection with the death of newspaper agent Renajith, 43, on Sunday. Anilkumar of Maroor, Enadimangalam, has been arrested. 

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  A 44-year-old man was arrested by Adoor police in connection with the death of newspaper agent Renajith (43) on Sunday. Anilkumar of Maroor, Enadimangalam, has been arrested. On March 27, Renajith suffered injuries during an argument in connection with a WhatsApp post and died in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Saturday. 

The police began a probe based on the statements of Renajith’s wife and found that on the day of the incident, Anilkumar entered into an altercation with Renajith. "In the melee, Renajith fell and his head hit a stone," said DSP R Binu. 

Binu said Anilkumar and Renajith were members of a local Whatsapp group named Changathikoottam. 
"Renajith was removed by the group admin after he allegedly posted messages insulting Anilkumar. After that, members of the group held a meeting to add Renajith back again, but it failed to resolve the issue," he said.

The altercation between the duo took place after the meeting.

