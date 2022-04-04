Survivor alleges professional misconduct by actor Dileep's lawyers, approaches Bar Council of Kerala

By PTI

KOCHI: The survivor in the actress sexual assault incident of 2017 has approached the Bar Council of Kerala seeking action against lawyers of actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, alleging that they were interfering "unprofessionally and unethically" in the trial.

In her plea, the actress alleged that Dileep's lawyers and the advocates assisting them in the case committed "illegal and unethical acts".

Naming the lawyers, the actress said they were "interfering unprofessional and unethically in this case, since at the very beginning of the trial which started on January 30, 2020."

Listing out various instances of Dileep's lawyers' illegal and unethical acts, the actress alleged that they have forced about 20 of prosecution witnesses to turn hostile.

"As icons of justice and truth, advocates who appear for the accused are equally bound to help reveal the truth," the actress said, adding that the acts of Dileep's lawyers were "shocking and unforgivable".

She requested the Bar Council of Kerala to do an impartial and truthful enquiry and take proper actions to help justice prevail.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven.

Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.