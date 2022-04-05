STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chennithala meets Sonia Gandhi, complains about sidelining

Later, Chennithala told reporters that he was satisfied with his meeting with Sonia and doesn’t want to make details of his talks with her public.  

Published: 05th April 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, during his meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday, is learnt to have sought her intervention to bring unity in the party state unit. It is learnt that he shared his grievances against Congress state head K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan with her. 

In his 20-minute meeting with Sonia, Chennithala reportedly told her that Sudhakaran and Satheesan were not taking him and senior leader Oommen Chandy into confidence while taking crucial decisions. Later, Chennithala told reporters that he was satisfied with his meeting with Sonia and doesn’t want to make details of his talks with her public.  

“It is the responsibility of the state Congress leadership to resolve the issues in the party. I have not placed demand for any post before the Central leadership. It is the people’s support I value most,” he said. In response to the allegation that he instigated INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan against Satheesan, Chennithala said he was not ‘cheap’ to employ such tactics. 

Recently, a number of leaders in the K C Venugopal camp had filed complaints with Sonia regarding the way Chennithala had unleashed attacks on Venugopal, the national general secretary (organisation), and Satheesan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Ramesh Chennithala Sonia Gandhi Kerala
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp