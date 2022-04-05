Chennithala meets Sonia Gandhi, complains about sidelining

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, during his meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday, is learnt to have sought her intervention to bring unity in the party state unit. It is learnt that he shared his grievances against Congress state head K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan with her.

In his 20-minute meeting with Sonia, Chennithala reportedly told her that Sudhakaran and Satheesan were not taking him and senior leader Oommen Chandy into confidence while taking crucial decisions. Later, Chennithala told reporters that he was satisfied with his meeting with Sonia and doesn’t want to make details of his talks with her public.

“It is the responsibility of the state Congress leadership to resolve the issues in the party. I have not placed demand for any post before the Central leadership. It is the people’s support I value most,” he said. In response to the allegation that he instigated INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan against Satheesan, Chennithala said he was not ‘cheap’ to employ such tactics.

Recently, a number of leaders in the K C Venugopal camp had filed complaints with Sonia regarding the way Chennithala had unleashed attacks on Venugopal, the national general secretary (organisation), and Satheesan.