CPM loses bank fight to Congress, face too

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Outdone by MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s fast move on day one, the CPM tried to catch up with Congress on Monday with its trade union CITU claiming to have paid the debt of Ajesh whose minor daughters were evicted and house sealed by the Muvattupuzha Urban Co-operative Bank for defaulting loan repayment. However, the Left party’s attempt of damage control fell flat after Ajesh declined CITU’s offer.

Kuzhalnadan, who broke open the lock of the house sealed by the bank, said on Sunday that he would repay the default amount. On Monday, he handed over a letter to the CEO of the bank offering to settle the loan. He also requested the bank to tell him the amount including the principal, interest and penal charges to be paid to settle the loan.

The bank authorities told the MLA that since the proceedings to attach the property have already started, the bank director board alone could take a decision on the issue. However within hours, CPM which controls the bank claimed that its trade union members have paid the debt.

“The complete loan arrears of Ajesh in the Pezhakkappilly branch of Muvattupuzha Urban Co-operative Bank was paid by employees of the bank who are members Co-operative Employees Union (CITU). Greetings to dear comrades,” said the bank president and CPM state committee member Gopi Kottamurickal said in a Facebook post.

However, Ajesh rejected the CITU’s offer. “It was the MLA who took the initiative to settle the loan amount. I’m not interested to receive the help of these people. I have not received any communication from the bank on the settlement of the loan so far. They called me only to inform me about the attachment,” Ajesh said.

Kuzhalnadan lauds CITU action

Kuzhalnadan appreciated CITU, saying “I welcome the move of any outfit to help the poor family. However, my promise is there and I will not backtrack from it.” It was on Saturday noon the officials of the bank attached the property in Paipra panchayat after asking the twin sisters, who are minors, to vacate their house.

Ajesh, their father, who was undergoing treatment for heart ailment at a hospital, had defaulted on a sum of `1 lakh loan. The mother of the girls was also at the hospital when the incident occurred. The incident drew flak from the locals who informed MLA that two Class 10 girl students had no place to go. Kuzhalnadan, along with locals, broke open the lock and took the children inside.

