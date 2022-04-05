STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala tribal family dejected as officials free their pet wild deer ‘Chakkara’

Forest department officials released Chakkara, the three-month-old male spotted deer, into the Irulam forest on Sunday and Rameshan, who had rescued and nursed it for two months, is heartbroken.

Published: 05th April 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rameshan at his home in Wayanad with spotted deer fawn ‘Chakkara’ that was later released into the forest.

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Forest department officials released Chakkara, the three-month-old male spotted deer, into the Irulam forest on Sunday and Rameshan, who had rescued and nursed it for two months, is heartbroken.
“I wish Chakkara stayed with us for some more time... at least till he stopped drinking milk,” said the 26-year-old resident of Kattunayaka tribal colony at Madoor in Meenangadi, Wayanad.

“The forest officers arrived suddenly. We were not mentally prepared to hand him over. Chakkara was cute, and had become a member of our family,” added Rameshan, who lives at a settlement on forest land.
The daily-wage labourer had first spotted the injured fawn on the way to a plantation near his house in February. He again saw the little one while returning after the work, and decided to take him home.

“My intention was to release him into the forest once he regained health. But the fawn soon got accustomed to us all well and we formed an emotional bond. We named him Chakkara, and my two little kids used to be with him round the clock,” said Rameshan, who gave the fawn bottled milk twice a day, besides a regular supply of rice water. 

He used to take Chakkara for grazing, too, and stood guard against canine attacks. “Chakkara was too frail to be left alone,” he added. Meanwhile, news about a man rearing a wild animal went viral, and forest officials arrived at his place on April 2. Veterinary examination convinced the officials that the fawn would have died if not for Rameshan’s mercy. 

But rules are rules. “Rameshan saved the fawn’s life. However, as per law, a wild animal cannot be reared as a domestic one,” said KV Anandan, deputy range forest officer, Chethalayam. “He belongs to the forest. So, we released him into the forest on Sunday, after getting a vet’s certificate and 24-hour observation. Chakkara is healthy and eating grass," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal family Kerala deer
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp