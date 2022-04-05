MG varsity's cultural fiesta to conclude Tuesday; Ernakulam colleges on top

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The five-day MG University Youth Festival, titled ‘Wake Up Call 2022’, being held in Pathanamthitta will conclude on Tuesday. Actors Shanvi Srivastava, Anaswara Rajan, Kailash and Sooraj S Kurup will attend the valedictory function.

When the scores of the college teams were announced on Monday late evening, Sacred Heart College, Thevara, was leading with 65 points. RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, was in the second position with 49 points. On Sunday, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, was in the second position.

But by Monday, Maharaja’s was pushed to the third position with 40 points. At the same time, CMS College, Kottayam, SB College, Changanassery, and St Xavier’s College for Women, Aluva, were in fourth position with 17 points each.

First prize

winners on Monday

Folk dance group: CMS College, Kottayam

Wind instrument solo: Abdul Hakeem E A, SH College, Thevara

Poetry recitation (English): Gladys Maria Reji, St Thomas College, Pala

Light music vocal (transgender): Manjami Prameesh P, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam

Light music vocal solo (female): Maria Mathew, SH College, Thevara

Stringed instrument (Eastern): Priyadatha K R, RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura

Light music vocal (male): Aravind Dileep Nair, SH College, Thevara

Elocution (English): Harikrishnan P R, St Thomas College, Pala

Stringed instrument (western): Navaneeth Krishnan J, SH College, Thevara