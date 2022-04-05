STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MG varsity's cultural fiesta to conclude Tuesday; Ernakulam colleges on top

The five-day MG University Youth Festival, titled ‘Wake Up Call 2022’, being held in Pathanamthitta will conclude on Tuesday.

Sandra of Mountzion Law College performs at the classical dance competition at the MG University Youth Festival in Pathanamthitta. (Photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The five-day MG University Youth Festival, titled ‘Wake Up Call 2022’, being held in Pathanamthitta will conclude on Tuesday. Actors Shanvi Srivastava, Anaswara Rajan, Kailash and Sooraj S Kurup will attend the valedictory function. 

When the scores of the college teams were announced on Monday late evening, Sacred Heart College, Thevara, was leading with 65 points. RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, was in the second position with 49 points. On Sunday, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, was in the second position. 

But by Monday, Maharaja’s was pushed to the third position with 40 points. At the same time, CMS College, Kottayam, SB College, Changanassery, and St Xavier’s College for Women, Aluva, were in fourth position with 17 points each. 

First prize 
winners on Monday
Folk dance group: CMS College, Kottayam 
Wind instrument solo: Abdul Hakeem E A, SH College, Thevara  
Poetry recitation (English):  Gladys Maria Reji, St Thomas College, Pala
Light music vocal (transgender): Manjami Prameesh P, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam 
Light music vocal solo (female): Maria Mathew, SH College, Thevara
Stringed instrument (Eastern):  Priyadatha K R, RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura
Light music vocal (male): Aravind Dileep Nair, SH College, Thevara
Elocution (English): Harikrishnan P R, St Thomas College, Pala
Stringed instrument (western): Navaneeth Krishnan J, SH College, Thevara

