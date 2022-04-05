Recognition for Kerala at Grammy through Manoj George

Arya UR By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Thrissur native and prolific violinist Manoj George, his latest global music collaboration album, Divine Tides, was an initiative to explain the meaning of co-existence in the world in times of conflict. When the music album crafted by rock legend Stewart Copeland and Grammy-winner Ricky Kej won the best new age album award at the 64th Grammy Awards held in Las Vegas recently, it was a delight for the second time for Manoj who was the conductor, string arranger and violinist for a few songs in the album.

Manoj is elated to be a part of the music album with Ricky Kej. It is a journey down memory lane for him as he had aided as the conductor, violinist, string arranger and choral arranger for the album ‘Winds of Samsara’ of Ricky, which won the Grammy award for the best new age album in 2015.

Being the first violinist from the country, especially from Kerala, to get recognised with the Grammy award, Manoj says the process as an “amazing experience”. “I was in Kochi when the Grammy was announced and was shocked to hear it. I worked on two-three songs in the album which is a compilation of a total of nine tracks by various artists. I feel happy to receive the recognition, that too working with Ricky for the second time,” quips Manoj.

‘Divine Tides’, as mentioned by Ricky Kej on his YouTube channel, is a musical tribute to the “magnificence of the natural world and resilience of our species”. The album has nine songs and eight music videos that were shot across the world including the picturesque Himalayas. The album explores various sounds of nature, vocal melodies and various rhythms of ethnic and western musical instruments.

According to Manoj, in one of the music video songs, The Himalayas, he performed string arrangement and played violin, capturing the ethnicity of the country. “In that song, the makers including Ricky had tried to induce the Indian elements in the music -- may it be vocals or rhythms. All songs communicate various social and environmental issues. ‘Divine Tides’ focuses to spread positive energy among the audience across the globe. From the present climate change to the need for co-existence, the period is discussed through music by Ricky and veteran musician Stewart Copeland. I feel lucky to join the team,” says Manoj.

The global recognition for the music album that he has also been part of comes as a tool to spread the possibilities of independent music. With his life dedicated to music, Manoj says he wishes to devote the recognition to boosting independent musicians in the state.

“In our country, independent music and artists are less promoted. The Grammy recognition for a work I was part of is also a responsibility for me. I find many upcoming talented independent musicians who fail to get a space or recognition here. It is my suggestion to the authorities including the government as like presenting film awards, it would be very motivating and supportive if awards or appreciations are given for interdependent music also in our state. Still, film songs are ‘music’ for the majority of the audience here. The beauty of independent music must also be reached to them. Then only, our country will also be able to exhibit our independent music in the prolific venues like Grammys,” he adds.