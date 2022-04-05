Stay on posting of Muttil tree felling case accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ernakulam Bench, on Monday stayed the state government order appointing IFS officer NT Sajan, who is facing charges in the Muttil tree felling case, as Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF).

It also stayed the transfer of CCF (Northern range) D K Vinod Kumar, based on his plea seeking an interim stay on the transfer order citing that it violated IFS cadre rules. Vinod Kumar’s transfer had triggered controversy as it was he who recommended action against Sajan in the Muttil case.

CAT, which sent a notice to the government, issued the stay order on Sajan’s posting on a petition filed by Sanjayan Kumar seeking to declare that Sajan, whose substantive post is only Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), is not entitled to be transferred and given full charge of CCF (Southern Circle), Kollam.

Sanjayan too challenged his transfer from the post of CCF, Southern Circle, Kollam, to CCF (Working Plan and Research). He said it is the Civil Services Board that makes recommendations for appointing and transferring cadre officers. An officer appointed to a cadre post shall hold office at least for two years unless he/she is promoted, retired or sent on deputation outside the state for over two months in the meantime.

The transfer of a cadre officer before this minimum period shall only be on the board’s recommendation. However, it shall not make such a recommendation unless it is satisfied with the reasons cited for it, after obtaining the comments of the officer who is to be transferred.

Sanjayan said his premature transfer was done due to political pressure to aid the appointment of Sajan, who is only a DCF and a person of doubtful integrity. There is a recommendation that he be kept under suspension pending action for his involvement with the prime accused in the tree felling case, stated the petition.