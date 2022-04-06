By Express News Service

KANNUR: Undoubtedly, Kannur is the strongest citadel of CPM in the state. It was at Parapram near Pinarayi in the district that the state unit of Communist party was formed in 1939. Ever since, the party has gained ground and started several agitational events to take the party forward. The oppressed of North Malabar marched under the banner of the party. That was all part of history.

Now, the biggest district unit of CPM in the state — which boasts of having two politburo members and a chief minister who scripted an unprecedented continuance of power in the state, besides many tall leaders — hosts the 23rd party congress.

Though Palakkad (1956), Kochi (1968), Thiruvananthapuram (1988) and Kozhikode (2012) have hosted the party congress, Kannur got the chance only now. It is believed increased facilities like a new airport helped the district to become the party congress venue.

With the Kannur lobby holding sway over the party as Pinarayi heads the government and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan heads the party, the entire district unit is working hard to make the event a success. With 61,668 members, Kannur is the biggest district unit of CPM in the state as it has 4,247 branches, 243 local committees and 18 area committees.

The party had started the preparations for the party congress well ahead and completed the build-up programmes like seminars, cultural meetings, drama fests and party meetings at many places in the district. Kannur town has turned red already with huge cutouts of Lenin, Stalin, Fidel Castro, Che Guevara, Rosa Luxemburg, along with national leaders EMS, AKG, P Krishnapillai and E K Nayanar erected on top of the buildings and walls welcoming the party delegates.

Huge hoardings and graffiti everywhere remind people about the event. For the district and state units of CPM, the event is a matter of prestige and the efforts to make it a success could be seen everywhere.