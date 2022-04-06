STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Call for unification of Left parties echoes at CPM meeting in Kerala

The call for Left unity echoed in the inaugural venue of the 23rd Party Congress of the CPM at Kannur, which is considered as a Left citadel.

Published: 06th April 2022 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KANNUR: At a time when the Left parties are facing the worst time in history, CPI General Secretary D Raja on Wednesday called for a reunification of the communist movement in the country to tide over the situation.

While CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said strengthening the Left unity was of "vital importance" to meet the challenge, the talk of revival of the communist movement on a "principled basis" was raised by Raja.

The call for Left unity echoed in the inaugural venue of the 23rd Party Congress of the CPI(M) here at Kannur, which is considered as a Left citadel.

The general secretaries of both the Left parties stressed on the need for working together to fight against the RSS and the BJP.

"It is the Left alone that can ideologically challenge and defeat the RSS providing an alternative. Our struggle should combine forces - all progressive, secular, democratic sections of the society - to uproot the discriminatory regime and cleanse the society of the hateful ideological influence of the RSS," Raja said.

Our party has been consistently saying that reunification of the communist movement on a principled basis is the need of the emerging situation, Raja added.

He said the ongoing meeting of the CPI(M) and the upcoming 24th Congress of the CPI in October 2022 are the best platforms for both the parties to introspect, discuss and debate all those issues and come up with concrete actionable programmes.

"I am certain that the deliberations of the 23rd Congress of the CPI(M) will contribute to the consolidation of Left unity and popular struggles against the RSS–BJP combine," Raja said.

In his address, Yechury thanked Raja for being present at the event.

He also thanked All India Forward Bloc General Secretary Debabrata Biswas, Revolutionary Socialist Party General Secretary Manoj Bhattacharya, and CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, for their greetings to the 23rd Party Congress.

"In the present context, the working together of the Left Parties to strengthen Left unity is of vital importance to meet the current challenges being faced by the working people, the secular democratic republic of India and its Constitutional order.

Their greetings reflect our mutual desire and resolve to strengthen Left unity," Yechury said.

Although both the parties have often raised the matter since 1964, when the undivided CPI was split into two over China-Russia tensions and communist doctrinal differences, nothing has materialised yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM  Kerala CPI
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp