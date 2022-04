Chargesheet filed in Twenty20 worker Deepu murder case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have filed chargesheet against four CPM workers who have been accused of murdering Twenty20 worker Deepu CK by brutally assaulting him.

CPM workers Sainudheen, Abdul Rehman, Basheer, and Assees, have been charged with murder (IPC Section 302), wrongful restraint (IPC 341) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act among other Sections. It was on February 12 that Deepu suffered severe blows on his head in the alleged attack by CPM workers at Kizhakkambalam.He later died at a hospital.