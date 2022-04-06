STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclonic formation likely to bring rain in Kerala till April second week 

Circulation likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood today: IMD

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala experienced isolated but intense rain in the last two days. Now, weather experts are closely watching the cyclonic circulation over South Andaman as it has the potential to bring showers across the state up to the second week of April. 

A preliminary forecast by the India Meteorological Department said the upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on Wednesday. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours. If it follows the definite trajectory towards Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast, the state is likely to receive more rain in the coming days. 

The state received summer rain in isolation since the beginning of the month due to the effect of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal. The rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorm hit parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday. The rain, however, was uneven and the maximum temperature remained below normal in most districts except Kannur and Kozhikode. Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39°C.

The summer rain characterised by thunderstorms are likely to continue for four more days till April 9. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as the wind speed is likely to be high from April 6 to 9. According to weather experts, the rain due to the strengthening of low pressure would be different from the summer rain experienced so far.  “The summer rain accompanied by thunderstorms has been isolated. However, the low pressure is likely to bring more rain across the state without thunderstorm,” said Centre for Water Resources Development and Management hydrology and climatology scientist C P Priju.

Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, said the accurate trajectory of the cyclonic formation will be known only in the coming days.  Though the monsoon season is almost two months away, international weather agencies such as AccuWeather have forecast a normal monsoon hitting the state around June 1 itself.  However, an official forecast by IMD is likely to be issued much later, first in mid-April and later in May. According to Priju, the monsoon circulation wind pattern will become more evident only after May 15. 

