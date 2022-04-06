K Sudhakaran slams CPM on Congress alliance remarks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Comments by senior CPM leaders S Ramachandran Pillai and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that the Congress will have to reiterate its secular credentials before forging a broad alliance involving the party to fight Hindu nationalist agenda invited sharp criticism from state Congress president K Sudhakaran. Interacting with reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Sudhakaran said CPM putting forward conditions for allying with Congress was like an ant proposing an alliance with an elephant.

“I am not using harsh words against a senior leader like SRP. How can they suggest conditions like Congress needs to correct its stand so that they can ally with us? To put it simply, it is like an ant setting conditions for marrying an elephant”, said Sudhakaran.

He alleged that there was a tacit understanding between CPM and BJP. “BJP’s agenda of having a ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ has been taken up by CPM now. There is an understanding between the two parties to target the Congress,” he said.

Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala who called on party national president Sonia Gandhi on Monday held discussions with Sudhakaran on Tuesday. After the talks, Chennithala said they will work united.

The courtesy visit by Chennithala to Sudhakaran’s residence lasted 15 minutes. On Tuesday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had said in the party parliamentary meeting that “unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance.”

Taking a cue from it, Chennithala said it was applicable to everyone. “Sudhakaran is a good friend and colleague. Congress can unite other parties in its fight against BJP’s communal fascist approach. We are trying to bring all secular parties on a single platform. I hope this will be taken up at the 23rd CPM party congress at Kannur,” said Chennithala.