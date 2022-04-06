STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

K Sudhakaran slams CPM on Congress alliance remarks

Sudhakaran said CPM putting forward conditions for allying with Congress was like an ant proposing an alliance with an elephant. 

Published: 06th April 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Comments by senior CPM leaders S Ramachandran Pillai and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that the Congress will have to reiterate its secular credentials before forging a broad alliance involving the party to fight Hindu nationalist agenda invited sharp criticism from state Congress president K Sudhakaran. Interacting with reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Sudhakaran said CPM putting forward conditions for allying with Congress was like an ant proposing an alliance with an elephant. 

“I am not using harsh words against a senior leader like SRP. How can they suggest conditions like Congress needs to correct its stand so that they can ally with us? To put it simply, it is like an ant setting conditions for marrying an elephant”, said Sudhakaran.

He alleged that there was a tacit understanding between CPM and BJP. “BJP’s agenda of having a ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ has been taken up by CPM now. There is an understanding between the two parties to target the Congress,” he said. 

Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala who called on party national president Sonia Gandhi on Monday held discussions with Sudhakaran on Tuesday. After the talks, Chennithala said they will work united.  
The courtesy visit by Chennithala to Sudhakaran’s residence lasted 15 minutes. On Tuesday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had said in the party parliamentary meeting that “unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance.” 

Taking a cue from it, Chennithala said it was applicable to everyone. “Sudhakaran is a good friend and colleague. Congress can unite other parties in its fight against BJP’s communal fascist approach. We are trying to bring all secular parties on a single platform. I hope this will be taken up at the 23rd CPM party congress at Kannur,” said Chennithala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kodiyeri Balakrishnan K Sudhakaran
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp