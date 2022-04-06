STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sacred Heart wins MG varsity youth fest again, transwoman student tops individual performers

SH College scored 131 points, while RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, became the runner-up scoring 68 points and Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam came third with 67 points.

Published: 06th April 2022

The Thevara Sacred Heart College team that bagged the overall championship at the Mahatma Gandhi University Youth Festival in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday | PICS: SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Sacred Heart College, Thevara, which had been the overall champions at the Mahatma Gandhi University Youth Festival for three consecutive years till 2020, retained the overall championship at the 2022 edition of the youth festival that concluded here on Tuesday. There was no youth festival in 2021 due to the Covid spread. 

SH College scored 131 points, while RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, became the runner-up scoring 68 points and Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam came third with 67 points. CMS College, Kottayam, was in fourth position with 50 points. 

Thanvi Suresh of RLV College, a transwoman, topped the list of individual performers, followed by Priyadatha R of the same college. SH College has never gone back from the first position from the first day on Friday when the organisers started announcing the results of the competitions.

As many as 88 students took part in the competitions from SH College. The college teams competed  in six group events. Music events have been the strength of the college and its teams have been coming first in group song (Indian) during festival editions for the past 10 years.

SH College students bagged first places in margamkali, group song (Indian), group song (western,) aksharaslokam, kavyakeli, skit, poetry recitation (Hindi), light music vocal (female), light music vocal (male), stringed instruments (western) and western vocal solo, percussion instrument (eastern), percussion (western), western vocal solo,  clay modelling, cartoon, painting,  short story Hindi and Hindi recitation. The students also secured second places in keralanadanam, kathakali, quiz and classical music vocal (male). The college also bagged third place in stringed instrument (eastern).

Fest brings smile to many faces 
Folk dance (group) was the main crowd puller at the youth fest. The classical dance competition witnessed good attendance. During the break, students gyrated to music on the premises of the main venue. These performances went viral on social media. The festival also brought business to vendors here. Hence, this has brought a smile to many faces in the district after the crisis caused by the pandemic.

