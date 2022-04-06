Students, parents to have say in education policy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon students and parents will get a chance to voice their opinion on all major policies to be evolved in the school education sector.

According to General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been directed to include student and parent representatives in all academic activities. Their presence will be ensured in discussions, workshops and seminars relating to education policy.

“Till now, only education experts and teachers were involved in deciding what, when and where students should learn. From now on, students will also have a say in such matters. The views of parents will also be sought whenever required,” the minister said. The aim is to make the education sector more student-oriented, he added.

SCERT will provide assistance to students from various schools who want to be part of the discussions. The minister hoped the students will make good use of the chance to share their views with academic experts and teachers.

Earlier, the General Education Department had announced that students of Classes 10 and 12 will be given a chance to assess this year’s board exam question papers after the examination. The feedback will be used to improve the exam question papers in the subsequent years.