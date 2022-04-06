STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Students, parents to have say in education policy

Soon students and parents will get a chance to voice their opinion on all major policies to be evolved in the school education sector. 

Published: 06th April 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Playschool

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon students and parents will get a chance to voice their opinion on all major policies to be evolved in the school education sector. 

According to General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been directed to include student and parent representatives in all academic activities. Their presence will be ensured in discussions, workshops and seminars relating to education policy. 

“Till now, only education experts and teachers were involved in deciding what, when and where students should learn. From now on, students will also have a say in such matters. The views of parents will also be sought whenever required,” the minister said.  The aim is to make the education sector more student-oriented, he added. 

SCERT will provide assistance to students from various schools who want to be part of the discussions. The minister hoped the students will make good use of the chance to share their views with academic experts and teachers.  

Earlier, the General Education Department had announced that students of Classes 10 and 12 will be given a chance to assess this year’s board exam question papers after the examination. The feedback will be used to improve the exam question papers in the subsequent years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education policy Kerala
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp