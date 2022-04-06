Transport Minister Antony Raju hints at lay-off in KSRTC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister Antony Raju hinted at lay-off in KSRTC to tide over the financial crisis, evoking sharp reaction from Left trade union on Tuesday. The minister dropped the hint at the state summit of Drivers Union (affiliated to INTUC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Oil marketing companies recently increased the fuel price for bulk purchasers causing an additional burden of Rs 35-40 crore every month for KSRTC. This has worsened the already bad financial situation of the corporation, the minister said.

“The expenses will increase substantially if the fuel prices continue to rise. At the same time, there is no proportionate growth in the revenue. There is no clarity on how to find funds for this additional expenditure. It is leading to serious conditions like layoffs,” said Raju.

Min finding excuses for lay-off: Union

Transport Minister Antony Raju said the ailing corporation will have to adopt various strategies to reduce expenditure. He pointed out the generous plan to allow furlough leave to employees aged above 45. They will be given leave with 50% salaries for 1 to 5 years. AITUC-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Union accused the minister of “finding excuses” to lay off employees. Its secretary Pradeep S J said “the impact of the fuel price rise can be managed by purchasing fuel locally instead of bulk purchase.

The corporation plans to hire more temporary staff and cut down permanent staff who are entitled to various benefits.” Though KSRTC introduced furlough scheme, only 37 employees availed it. Raju had spoken of lay-off even before the price for bulk fuel purchase increased in January.

He had informed the assembly in November last year that KSRTC had around 7,500 excess staff and the board was considering options such as lay-offs as it could not find money to pay salaries from the revenue generated. KSRTC which used to have over 40,000 employees now has around 28,000 employees. KSRTC recently approved salary revision along with reform measures.