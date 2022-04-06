STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VD Satheesan writes to Sitaram Yechury over SilverLine row

Published: 06th April 2022 06:21 AM

Opposition leader VD Satheesan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of the 23rd party congress, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan shot off a letter to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury citing that the LDF government has taken a sharp deviation from the Left ideology to the extreme right. 

Satheesan claimed that while CPM had opposed the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway project, its government here was pushing for the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project. He said the project will only help Indian corporates, their Japanese counterparts and contractors’ lobby. 

“The project is a clear case of collusion between corporate interests and state power at the expense of the common man. The government’s stand is a sharp deviation from Left ideology,” said Satheesan, urging Yechury to intervene and clarify the ideological position of the CPM.

