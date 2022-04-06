With his name on list of speakers for CPM seminar, Congress' KV Thomas says undecided

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Keeping Congress on tenterhooks, party veteran KV Thomas refused to open his mind on whether he would defy the high command’s strict order and participate in the CPM seminar at the party congress. “I’ve not taken the decision either way,” Thomas told TNIE. His name figured in the list of speakers in the programme schedule released on Tuesday.

The former Union minister said he would announce his decision on Thursday. The seminar on ‘Centre-state relationship’, is to be held on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate it and Thomas will share the dais with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had withdrawn from the programme following the directive from the high command. Sources close to Thomas said the issue before the Congress is not “Kannur politics” but “the 2024 Parliament elections”.

Lack of consent has to be stated by victim: HC

The prosecution alleged that the petitioner and the victim are relatives. They had been in love for 10 years. They had sex on three occasions, but upon facing resistance from his parents, the man married another woman. “Merely for the reason that the accused contracted another marriage immediately after the sexual act with the victim cannot give rise to the presumption of lack of consent. We cannot ignore the social circumstances of the parties ,” observed the court.

“The lack of consent has to be stated by the victim. The victim and accused had been in a love relationship for more than ten years. The sexual act referred to only occurred just before the preparation for the marriage was made,” said the court. It said the prosecution evidence itself would show that there was resistance from the parents of the accused to accept the marriage without a dowry.

That would show that the sexual act committed by the accused was with the real intention to marry the woman and he could not hold onto his promise due to resistance from his family, it said. In the absence of any other evidence the prosecution could present, the conduct of the accused can only be treated as a breach of promise. “In light of the discussions, we are of the view that the accused is entitled to the benefit of doubt as the prosecution has failed to prove the sexual act,” said the HC.