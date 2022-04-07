CPM wants anti-BJP forces to unite, but clarity missing on Congress role

Anil S By

Express News Service

KANNUR: The 23rd CPM party congress that began here on Wednesday underscored the need for Left, secular democratic forces to come together to isolate and defeat the BJP, but a clarity eluded on the role the Indian National Congress (INC) has in such an alliance.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury asked all political forces to respond to the call for the alliance. He extended an open invite to the Congress and said they have to take a call on joining hands with the Left forces.

“Congress, along with some regional parties, must set their houses in order and decide on where they stand to safeguard the secular, democratic character of the Indian republic. Prevarications and compromising attitudes can only lead, as experience has shown, to an exodus from such parties towards the communal forces. Hindutva communalism can only be combated by championing uncompromising secularism,” said Yechury.

His statement was in stark contrast to the stand taken by the CPM’s Kerala unit, which has outrightly rejected an alliance with the Congress. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his welcome speech, seemed to emphasise exactly that while saying the Congress and the BJP were following the same set of policies.

Yechury’s statement gains significance as the Kannur meet is set to discuss the party’s future course of action including electoral alliance and adjustments with the Congress. Unleashing a scathing attack on the BJP, Yechury said the Union government has been imposing economic burdens on people with daily hike in fuel prices.

Cannot isolate RSS-BJP electorally alone: Yechury

The hike in fuel prices is ruining the lives of people as it comes on top of growing unemployment, poverty and hunger, he said. He criticised their communal agenda as well. “The RSS and BJP have succeeded in creating the narrative of an overarching Hindutva identity among the people. They are sharpening communal polarisation in Indian society by spreading hatred, poison and violence. The sharpening of polarisation is RSS-BJP mainstay for political/ electoral mobilisation,” Yechury said.

He added that isolating the RSS-BJP cannot be achieved electorally alone, but will require sustained efforts in the political, ideological, cultural and social spheres. He said the primary task is to substantially increase the independent strength of the CPM and its political intervention capacities.

Yechury said the Left government in Kerala has shown the way to uncompromisingly upholding secularism, respecting equality irrespective of caste, creed or gender while at the same time implementing pro-people policies as the alternative to the neo-liberal agenda. CPI general secretary D Raja also spoke at the inaugural function, presided over by senior politburo member Manik Sarkar

CM reiterates resolve to implement SilverLine

Welcoming delegates at the CPM Party Congress, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday reiterated his resolve to implement the SilverLine project. The Opposition parties are trying to stall the project, he said.

‘CPM facing most challenging situation’

The CPM has observed the party is facing its most challenging situation since its inception in 1964. Realising the gravity of the threat from the Sangh Parivar forces, the party has made plans to educate its cadre on the Hindutva ideology.

‘Unite to uproot BJP’s discriminatory regime’

To uproot the discriminatory regime and cleanse the society of the hateful ideological influence of the RSS, Left parties should form a combined force comprising all progressive, secular and democratic sections of the society, said CPI general secretary D Raja.

