Most challenging situation since inception: CPM report

KANNUR: Confined to a small political space at the national level, the CPM has observed that the party is facing its most challenging situation since its inception in 1964. Realising the gravity of the threat from the Sangh Parivar forces, the party has made plans to educate its cadre and sympathisers on the RSS and the Hindutva ideology. The party wants the RSS and Hindutva ideologies and practices to be subjects in its doctrine-syllabus.

The organisational report presented at the Party Congress observes that two of its three strong bases — West Bengal and Tripura — are in peril following the erosion in its mass base. Except for Kerala, even the party membership has declined. The party has revised the time-frame for the implementation of a ten-point agenda of immediate tasks set by the Kolkata plenum, as mentioned in its 2019 review report. Its implementation was delayed due to the pandemic. These should be revised and prioritised, the party observed.

CPM’s 10-point agenda

CPM has asked state units to identify forces and a Left democratic programme within 6 months. Talks should be held with CPI to arrive at a mutual understanding on how to build such platforms. Kerala, West Bengal and Tripura should consider strengthening the alliance. Orienting the party to a mass line, developing mass and class struggles on social issues. The party wants the RSS and Hindutva ideologies and practices to be subjects in its doctrine-syllabus. Strict implementation of eligibility criteria for membership to ensure quality during the 2023 membership drive. State committees should fix a target of party branch committees to be activated in six months. Drive to increase youth and women membership during the 2023 and 2024 renewals. Drive to recruit young full-timers and provide them ideological and political training. Existing full-timers should be re-educated and re-trained. Setting up rural workers’ federations to provide cover to these workers. State committees should draw up a plan to integrate use of social media with the party organisaiton. Workshops should also be conducted. A six-month time-frame has been fixed. Ensure independent functioning of mass organisations. Monitoring party building and functioning of fractions.

In West Bengal, polarisation between TMC and BJP led to some sections of Left traditional voters shifting to BJP with sole intention of defeating TMC.

A section of minority voters in Kerala - especially Muslims and Christians - could not see left as an alternative to counter BJP at national level. They voted for UDF and Congress which campaigned to make Congress single largest party.

Continuity in governance for a second time gives a new experience and brings forth new responsibilities. There has been a rightward trend in Kerala society. The party should counter these trends.

The approach of party cadre should earn confidence of people.

PB, central committee draw flak

The CPM organisational report is critical of the politburo and the central committee. “The party leadership is critical of the politburo and even the general secretary for certain lapses. The politburo should have intervened at the right time to stop certain undesirable practices in the party. The top leadership should have done so to avoid lapses in West Bengal and Tripura,” pointed out a central committee member.