Trim tree branches, secure poles and hoardings: KSDMA ahead of weather upheaval

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the India Meteorological Department warning of strong wind, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an advisory to minimise accidents. The warning comes amid reports of accidents resulting from the falling of trees and hoardings in some places.

On Wednesday, the central districts, and a few northern districts, received isolated rain as a continuation of the summer showers witnessed in the state since the beginning of the month.

The met department has forecast rain or thunderstorms in isolated locations in the state till April 10. It has, however, revoked the warning issued to fishermen for April 6 and 7. Instead, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea on April 8 and 9. Squally weather, with wind speed reaching 40-50kmph and gusting to 60kmph, is likely to develop over southwest Bay of Bengal on these days. According to the weather predictions, the low pressure formed in the sea on Wednesday could bring gusty winds if it strengthens to a cyclone in the coming days.

The disaster management authority has strongly advised against standing, and parking vehicles, under trees when strong wind blows. On private premises, people should trim precarious tree branches, and in public places, the local bodies should be alerted on such trees.

The base of billboards, hoardings, electric posts and flag poles should be strengthened when it is not raining to prevent accidents. Besides equipment placed precariously have to be secured properly, the advisory said.

Further, the KSDMA has urged people to keep doors and windows closed, and to stay away from them. The advisory also warned against standing on the terrace. People living under thatched roofs, sheet roofs or weakly-secured buildings should contact the KSDMA control room on the number 1077. They should be prepare to move to secure buildings when alerted by the authorities.

With the strong wind having the potential to damage electric posts and lines, the public has been advised to contact the control room of KSEB (on the number 1912) or KSDMA in such cases. People should refrain from making attempts to repair such damage, said the advisory.

People who work early in the morning — including those who distribute milk and newspapers — should beware of live wires that have fallen into water on the road. Those working in fields should take similar precautions, while those engaged in construction activities should stop work and move to safer locations during heavy wind and rain, KSDMA said.

