Twenty20 man’s death: CPM men get bail 

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to four CPM workers who had been arrested in connection with the death of Twenty20 area secretary Deepu CK of Kizhakambalam here.

Published: 07th April 2022 05:57 AM

Parents of C K Deepu addressing reporters along with Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob at Kizhakkambalam on Sunday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The petitioners -- Sainudheen, Basheer, Abdul Rahman and Assis -- had allegedly assaulted Deepu on February 12 at Parappuram Colony at Chelakulam, causing serious injuries that led to his death at a hospital. The public prosecutor, however, did not oppose the bail plea and submitted that the petitioners’ detention was not required for further investigation, as the final report had already been filed.

