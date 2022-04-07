Twenty20 man’s death: CPM men get bail 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to four CPM workers who had been arrested in connection with the death of Twenty20 area secretary Deepu CK of Kizhakambalam here.

The petitioners -- Sainudheen, Basheer, Abdul Rahman and Assis -- had allegedly assaulted Deepu on February 12 at Parappuram Colony at Chelakulam, causing serious injuries that led to his death at a hospital. The public prosecutor, however, did not oppose the bail plea and submitted that the petitioners’ detention was not required for further investigation, as the final report had already been filed.