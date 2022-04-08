Ernakulam twins meet with gory end at Walayar after truck runs over them

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Twin brothers from Ernakulam met with a gory end after a goods lorry hit their scooter from behind throwing them on the road to be run over by another lorry speeding from opposite direction. The incident occurred at Chadayankalaya between Kanjikode and Walayar on Wednesday midnight. The bodies of the twins were handed over to their relatives after postmortem at the Palakkad district hospital on Thursday.

Deepak Mathew John

The deceased were identified as Deepak Mathew John, 35, and Deepu John John, 35, children of John of Kaimannil House in Vadavakode, Thiruvankulam, Chottanikkara. The brothers were engaged in setting up solar plants in houses and commercial establishments.

Police said the two had gone to Pondicherry and were returning via Coimbatore when the mishap took place at Chadayankalaya. The lorry which was transporting cement mixture from Ariyallur near Tiruchirapalli ran over the men.

The scooter was not damaged in the incident. The bodies were unidentifiable after the lorry ran over them. Traffic was held up for half an hour on the highway. Deepak Mathew John is survived by wife, Jincy and son Aron. Highway police inspector N S Rajeev and Kasaba police assistant station officer K Madhu headed the rescue operations along with the locals.

Vadavukode hamlet drowns in sorrow

Kochi: Grief-struck 80-year-old John Kaimannil of Vadavukode, a small hamlet in Puthencruz, has been staring at the road with vacant eyes ever since he heard about the accident that claimed the lives of his twin sons. His wet gaze wavered between the road and an office situated next to the house, where the twins worked, as if expecting them to appear suddenly.

The neighbours and relatives broke the news of the accident to John with a heavy heart as they all knew how much he loved his sons – Deepak Mathew John and Deepu John John who always moved together and worked hard to establish a solar power panel installation firm. John’s daughter is settled in Australia.

“John’s family moved to Vadavukode around eight years ago. The twins were friendly with the neighbours in the area,” said Vadavukodu ward member Sonia Murukesan, who is also the panchayat president. Sonia said the bodies were brought to a hospital at Kolencherry in night.