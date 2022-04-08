SC adjourns MediaOne case until May 4

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a petition pertaining to the Centre’s ban on the Malayalam news channel MediaOne. The case will be taken up next on May 4.

The media house had filed the petition challenging the Kerala High Court’s March 3 verdict upholding the Centre’s ban order citing “security issues” issued on February 9.

On March 15, the apex court had passed an interim order staying the Centre’s decision, and asked it to file its counter affidavit by March 26.

However, the Centre, in a letter circulated on April 6, sought more time to file the affidavit, as it involved discussions at a “senior level”.