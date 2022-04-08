Why are we being pushed to the wall?: J&K CPM leader Tarigami

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The only Communist politician elected to Jammu and Kashmir assembly since 1990s, senior CPM leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami accused the Union government of using the security apparatus to intimidate and humiliate political opponents in the border state.

By summoning former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdulla for questioning by Enforcement Directorate, the Centre is sending out a wrong message to the people, the CPM central committee member said.

The ongoing CPM party congress is likely to adopt a resolution against the BJP government making use of the security forces to persecute its political opponents. The exact nature and tone of such a resolution will be decided later, he said.

Do you think the Centre is trying to intimidate leaders with such tactics?

What else is this, if not intimidation? In fact it’s an attempt to humiliate. Are they trying to send out a message that this is what will happen, if they don’t toe the Union government’s directives?

How do you plan to respond to the Centre’s message?

We don’t get provoked, even when the Centre resorts to such unwanted measures. All we want to know from the Union government is why Kashmir is being singled out in such a manner? Why the people are not being taken into confidence? Why are we being pushed to the wall?